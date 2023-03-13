MSP: Plastic bag found inside deceased Berrien Co. inmate's stomach

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers have released the name of a Berrien County inmate they say died while in custody.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 48-year-old Douglas Lee Davis from Benton Harbor died Friday, March 10.

We’re told he was lodged at the Berrien County Jail for allegedly violating parole and delivering meth.

An autopsy revealed a plastic bag inside Davis’s stomach, according to MSP.

The exact cause of death is not yet known. The toxicology report is expected within the next 80 days.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube