'This is a huge blow'; MSP Marshall Post mourns loss of K-9

MARSHALL, Mich. — A K-9 assigned to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post died this week.

K-9 Solo went into surgery after suffering a twisted stomach which can be life-threatening for German Shepards.

State Police report that while in surgery on Wednesday, a decision was made to euthanize Solo because the surgery wouldn’t have helped the K-9.

Solo spent the past five years with his canine handler Trooper Jereme Miller.

Michigan State Police

“This is a huge blow to the Marshall Post family, and as you can all imagine, a bigger impact on Trooper Miller and his family,” F/Lt. Barry Schrader, post commander of the Marshall Post, said. “In speaking with Trooper Miller, Solo finished his career like a trooper would. He assisted our Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) with a hit on 4 kilos of methamphetamine during a search warrant hours before his medical emergency.”

State Police report that during Solo’s career, he and his handler had 68 apprehensions and helped find more than 40 pounds of narcotics.