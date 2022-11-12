MSP: Man dead after crash near Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating what led up to a crash that left a man dead near Vicksburg.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township.

Investigators believe a 61-year-old Vicksburg man was driving his 2002 red Subaru when he lost control and went off the road before hitting a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators don't know if the man was wearing a seatbelt.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.