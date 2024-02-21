MSP: Lake County stabbing began as love triangle

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — A Lake County love triangle resulted in a stabbing that left one hurt and another in custody over the weekend.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says a 19-year-old Georgia man and 18-year-old Baldwin woman met online and arranged to meet at the woman’s home. One week into the man’s visit, the woman broke things off to form a relationship with a 31-year-old man from Hart.

We’re told all three met in the woman’s home Sunday afternoon when the current and ex-boyfriend started arguing, ending with the 31-year-old being stabbed twice.

A fourth subject started driving the woman, who was unharmed, and the injured man to a Ludington hospital when they stopped on US-10 in Branch Township, according to state troopers. The driver reportedly left both passengers on the side of the road, then returned to the Baldwin home to make sure the young children there were okay.

MSP tells us dispatchers were informed of a man injured on US-10, after which Life EMS arrived to take the injured man the rest of the way to the hospital. He was later airlifted to Grand Rapids in serious but stable condition.

The 19-year-old was found and arrested at the woman’s home, troopers say. He has since been taken to the Lake County Jail.

MSP credits deputies from Lake and Mason counties as well as the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with MSP by calling 231-873-2171.

