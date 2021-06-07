Man accused of fatally stabbing teen, sexually assaulting woman believed to be in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police believe a man accused of fatally stabbing a teen and sexually assaulting a woman is in Mount Pleasant.

Troopers are advising residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they see Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as “Zeke”.

Michigan State Police

Gardenhire is accused of stabbing a teenage girl and sexually assaulting a woman early Sunday morning at a home on South Isabella Road in Union Township.

The teen died from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Gardenhire is described as a 40-year-old Black man, 6’1” tall, 180 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Michigan State Police say Gardenhire is believed to be driving a stolen, dark-colored 2014 Ford Fusion bearing a Michigan plate of “CTBMIKE”.

Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police are actively looking for Gardenhire and remind residents that knowingly or willfully concealing or harboring a wanted person could be charged with a felony.

Central Michigan University Police Department has secured the exterior doors of Celani Hall out of an abundance of caution. Celani Hall is the only hall housing students at this time.

If you have any information that could help police find Gardenhire call 911, the Michigan State Police tip line at 877-616-4677, or report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

