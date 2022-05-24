MSP investigating series of break-ins, thefts from construction sites

Michigan State Police are investigating a string of break-ins and thefts from homes and buildings under construction in several West Michigan counties.

Troopers from the Wayland Post say the crimes happened over the past few weeks in Barry and Allegan counties.

The thief is taking various power tools and building materials like roofing, flooring, nails, shingles, roof/ridge vent, drip edge and aluminum/metal brakes.

According to MSP, a maroon/burgundy GMC pickup truck has been captured on camera at some of the venues as well as one of the possible suspects.

Troopers say they have gotten reports from Kent and Ottawa counties that the same vehicle has been involved in similar thefts in Grand Haven and Rockford.

Troopers say the most recent theft happened Tuesday, May 24, around 6 a.m. in Dorr Township.

Anyone with info about these incidents or who recognizes the suspect vehicle and/or suspect should contact the Wayland at 269-792-2213 or 269-397-0573 or 1-855-MICH-TIP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube