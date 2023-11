HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Hagar Township Monday.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Bundy Road, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told Coloma Township police and Berrien County deputies were on scene when the shooting happened. MSP was not involved.

MSP says they will investigate the shooting as requested by the prosecutor’s office.

