LOCKPORT TWP. — Michigan State Police are investigating a report of stolen copper wiring from an agricultural pivot in St. Joseph County.

Police say the wiring was stolen between November 2021 and April 15 of this year on Hoshel Road in Lockport Township.

Several feet of wiring was cut and taken along the pivot towers causing significant damage to the towers.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.