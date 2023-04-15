Watch Now
MSP Investigating hit-and-run involving horse carriage

Posted at 2:44 AM, Apr 15, 2023
ALGANSEE TWP., Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person injured.

The incident happened Friday night around 8:00 on South Ray Quincy Road near Lester Road in Algansee Township.


Deputies say a car driving southbound hit a horse drawn carriage with two Amish people inside. One of them suffered minor injuries.

The car left the scene. Deputies believe the car to be an early 2000s dark blue and gray Ford Windstar with front end damage and missing passenger headlights.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

