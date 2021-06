MOTTVILLE, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on US-12 Highway in Mottville Township.

According to MSP one 6’3 white man with a heavy build conducted the robbery while a white woman was the getaway driver in a tan/gold Trailblazer.

MSP

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Todd Petersen (269) 506-1179 or Tpr. John Hofmeister (517) 227-0983.