MSP investigating disappearance of 14-year-old Marshall girl

Caidee Christine Yarbro was last heard from in the Albion area around 5:00 PM May 9th
MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the disappearance of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Authorities have identified her as Caidee Christine Yarbo. She has brown hair and eyes, weighs 115 pounds, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a black Marshall Cheer sweatshirt, black leggings and black Croc shoes, possibly with a pink Nike backpack.

Caidee did not return to her home after leaving school at Marshall Middle School on May 9th. She was last heard from by her friends around 5:00 PM on Snapchat, saying she was in the area of Albion.

Anyone with information of Cailee's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

