MSP investigating disappearance of 14-year-old Marshall girl

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the disappearance of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Authorities have identified her as Caidee Christine Yarbo. She has brown hair and eyes, weighs 115 pounds, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a black Marshall Cheer sweatshirt, black leggings and black Croc shoes, possibly with a pink Nike backpack.

Michigan State Police

Caidee did not return to her home after leaving school at Marshall Middle School on May 9th. She was last heard from by her friends around 5:00 PM on Snapchat, saying she was in the area of Albion.

Anyone with information of Cailee's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

