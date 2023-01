FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are investigating a residential fire in Cass County they say was the result of arson.

Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the fire happened Dec. 1, 2022 in Flowerfield Township on Wetherbee Road, south of Flowerfield Road.

We’re told the fire began sometime between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Those with knowledge of the fire are urged to connect with troopers by calling 269-558-0500.

