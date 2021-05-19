Watch
MSP investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Eaton County

Credit: Seth Van Ast
Posted at 9:37 AM, May 19, 2021
MULLIKEN, MICH. — Troopers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Eaton County.

According to Michigan State Police, an Ionia County deputy made a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle.

Troopers say the pursuit started in Ionia County, continued through Clinton County and ended in Eaton County.

Details are limited, but troopers say there was a crash between the suspect and a police vehicle.

A shooting took place following the crash around 5:25 a.m. on the 200 block of Charlotte St. in Mulliken, but the exact series of events is still unknown.

We do know the driver of the stolen truck is dead and troopers say there is no danger to the public.

We have crews on the scene and are working to bring you more details.

