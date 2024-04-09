Watch Now
MSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Berrien County

Posted at 10:02 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 22:02:38-04

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County Monday.

Not much is known at this time, but Michigan State Police (MSP) says they responded to a request from the St. Joseph Township Police Department to help them investigate.

The incident happened at multiple locations in the Fairplain area, troopers explain.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

