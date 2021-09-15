Watch
MSP investigates crash involving 2 semis, 2 cars near Galesburg

File photo
Posted at 8:01 PM, Sep 14, 2021
GALESBURG, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a crash involving 2 semis and 2 cars near Galesburg.

The crash happened in the early evening on Tuesday, Sept. 14, on westbound I-94 at mile marker 88 in Kalamazoo County.

Only minor injuries were reported from the incident, according to police.

The area of the freeway near mile marker 88 was closed for a few hours following the incident.

