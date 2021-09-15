MSP investigates crash involving 2 semis, 2 cars near Galesburg

GALESBURG, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a crash involving 2 semis and 2 cars near Galesburg.

The crash happened in the early evening on Tuesday, Sept. 14, on westbound I-94 at mile marker 88 in Kalamazoo County.

Only minor injuries were reported from the incident, according to police.

Paw Paw Post policing crash WB 94 at mm 88 near Galesburg, Kzoo County. 2 semis & 2 cars involved w/only minor injuries. Freeway ⚠️closed⚠️ at mm 88 for possibly another hour. Please seek alternate route if possible. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/2RHWGQRP7t — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) September 14, 2021

The area of the freeway near mile marker 88 was closed for a few hours following the incident.

