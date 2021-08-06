MSP holding 'Safety Day' for children, families next week

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Michigan State Police will hold a “Safety Day” for children next week, offering more than 20 information stations promoting children and families’ wellbeing.

It’ll be held at MSP Headquarters – located at 7150 Harris Drive – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, according to a news release.

Experts will be onsite to fingerprint, photograph and make voice recordings of children and vulnerable adults, which will be saved to a disc to take home and provide to law enforcement in case of an emergency.

There will also be drive-thru car seat checks and help with installation of new safety seats, as well as bicycle helmet fittings.

Community Service Troopers as well as members of the Office of School Safety, OK2SAY, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and MSP’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will be onsite to provide safety-related resources and answer questions.