MSP Grand Rapids post hosts chili cookoff

Tessa DiTirro
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 20, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in November, Michigan State Police hosted a "Battle of the Badges" blood drive.

That blood drive ended up being a tie between the forensics lab and the Grand Rapids post, so they decided to settle the score Monday (Dec. 20) with a chili cook-off

11 people from both departments entered the contest, and Fox 17's Tessa DiTirro was one of the judges.

Along with enjoying some warm chili, MSP also collected snack donations for Kids Food Basket.

After sampling all of the offerings, the white chicken chili earned the top spot, securing a win for the forensic lab in this year's "Battle of the Badges."

