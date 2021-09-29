MSP: Body of missing person found in Alpena township

ALPENA TWP., Mich. — The body of a woman previously reported missing was found today in Alpena Township, according to police.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post acted on a tip Tuesday morning (Sept. 28) and executed a search warrant at 1630 West Naylor Road in Alpena Township.

During the search, human remains believed to be of Brynn Bills, who was reported missing last month, were found on the property.

The remains were taken to Western Michigan University for an autopsy by the Alpena County Investigating Coroner.

MSP has ruled her death as suspecious, and the cause is yet to be determined.

The property belongs to 34-year-old Joshua Jay Wirgau, who is a person of interest.

Wirgau is currently being held without bond in the Alpena County Jail on separate charges of Unlawful Imprisonment and Felonious Assault from an incident that is believed by police to be unrelated to the disappearance of Bills.

Anyone with any information regarding this situation is asked to call the MSP Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube