Police searching for missing Alpena teen

Michigan State Police are searching for Brynn Nicole Bills.

Bills was last seen in August in the Alpena area and has not been seen or heard from since then.

The MSP Alpena Post, along with the Alpena PD are investigating a missing person complaint. 18-year-old Brynn Nicole Bills. Bills was last seen the beginning of August in the Alpena area. Bills has not been seen nor heard from since then. pic.twitter.com/UQU5G91GYD — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) August 26, 2021

Those with information are urged to contact the MSP Alpena Post at (989) 364-4101 or the Alpena Police Department at (989) 354-1800.

