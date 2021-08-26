Watch
Police searching for missing Alpena teen

Posted at 5:51 PM, Aug 26, 2021
Michigan State Police are searching for Brynn Nicole Bills.

Bills was last seen in August in the Alpena area and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Those with information are urged to contact the MSP Alpena Post at (989) 364-4101 or the Alpena Police Department at (989) 354-1800.

