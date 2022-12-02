Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSP: Benton Twp. search warrant turns up 'black market' pot, stolen firearm

Benton Township drug bust.png
Michigan State Police
Benton Township drug bust.png
Posted at 11:57 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 11:57:24-05

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant in Benton Township on Thursday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its troopers, Berrien County deputies and the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) searched a residence near Ogden Avenue and Summerfelt Drive where they recovered a pound and a half of “black market marijuana” and a gun reported stolen out of Tennessee.

We’re told the 32-year-old suspect was arrested and later brought to the Berrien County Jail on multiple charges, including marijuana possession with delivery intent, operating a drug house, three traffic warrants and a number of firearms offenses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered