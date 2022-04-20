Watch
MSP announces results of Benton Harbor crime-reduction initiative

Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 15:49:10-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) has announced the results of this Benton Harbor’s partnership this year with the Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad (DCPS).

We’re told troopers seized 20 firearms and arrested 18 suspects in the last six weeks.

MSP adds 13 felony warrants were executed with four arrests, two parole absconders and the recovery of a stolen car.

The DCPS is made up of district four troopers with the end goal of reducing violent crime and promoting good relationships between police and the community, MSP explains.

