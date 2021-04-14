MSP: alcohol a possible factor in Hagar Township fatal crash

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash this morning on I-196 northbound.

State troopers say witnesses saw a small Chevrolet HHR truck driving south when it drifted slowly over the median before reentering into the path of northbound vehicles. We’re told that was when the vehicle crashed into the side of a northbound cargo van.

The 36-year-old man who drove the truck, identified as Rochester Tiwan-Jr Anderson from Grand Rapids, was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend before dying of his injuries, according to MSP, who say the other driver was unharmed in the crash.

State troopers tell us alcohol is a possible factor in the crash.

