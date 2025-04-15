MSP: 11-year-old standing in line for ice cream hit by truck in multi-vehicle accident

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, a multi-vehicle accident Monday evening, injured five people including an 11-year-old child.

Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responded to the scene in Howard City at the Dairy Bear around 7:40 p.m.



MSP says a vehicle traveling southbound on Ensley Street turned into the path of a pickup truck. The truck struck the passenger car and then traveled through the outside seating area of the Dairy Bear. Two additional parked vehicles were hit before the truck came to a stop.

The child, who was standing in line, was hit by the truck and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to MSP.

Four additional people were taken to the hospital with various degrees of injuries.

