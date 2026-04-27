Motorcyclist seriously hurt, dog killed in Ottawa County crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously hurt and a dog dead.

It happened around 5:04 p.m. Sunday on 136th Avenue near Barry Street in Olive Township.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading north on 136th Avenue when they collided with a dog in the roadway. The impact killed the dog and caused the motorcycle to veer off the east side of the road, striking several mailboxes. The rider was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

136th Avenue was shut down for a short time between Barry Street and Van Buren Street following the crash.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation as they work to determine exactly what happened.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube