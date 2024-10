PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash on Plainfield Ave. and Mark St.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation showed the 21-year-old motorcyclist collided with a car turning onto Mark St. The 23-year-old driver of that car was not hurt.

KCSO says the incident remains under investigation.