Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Pokagon Township

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in Pokagon Township this afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened near Crystal Springs Street on M-51.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist from Cassopolis was driving south on M-51 when he struck a phone utility box while exiting the roadway and crashed, the sheriff’s office says.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph to be treated for injuries.

We’re told he was wearing a helmet and that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

