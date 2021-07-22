Watch
Motorcyclist dies in Delta Township crash

file photo
Photo courtesy: from Eaton Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page 7-29-2016
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 15:24:02-04

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Delta Township early Thursday morning, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the motorcyclist was driving east on Saginaw Highway near Mall Drive when, according to witnesses, he was traveling well above the speed limit.

That was when the motorcyclist rear-ended another eastbound vehicle, the sheriff’s office explains.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Vernon Brown, was found dead on the shoulder after the crash.

It is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

