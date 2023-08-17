Motorcyclist airlifted following US-12 crash with pickup in Mason Township

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a pickup truck in Mason Township early Thursday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Five Points Road on US-12.

We’re told a Ford F-250 turned into a driveway when the eastbound motorcyclist crashed into it. The latter did not have a helmet on.

Witnesses reportedly stated the motorcycle traveled at high speed before the crash.

The pickup driver was unhurt but the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Union, was airlifted to an Indiana hospital, according to CCSO. The extent of his injuries was not specified.

It’s not yet clear if drugs or alcohol played roles in the crash.

