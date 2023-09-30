‘Most perfect & heartwarming ending’: State police release update on abandoned vulnerable adult

RICHMOND, Va. — Michigan State Police released an update Friday on the vulnerable adult who was found abandoned in the woods in Kalamazoo County.

In a tweet, MSP’s Fifth District said this “heartbreaking story back in April has the most perfect & heartwarming ending.”

A heartbreaking story back in April has the most perfect & heartwarming ending. Takai Crute, the vulnerable adult left abandoned in the woods by her mother, Angela Crute, is now living in Richmond, VA. Her aunt, Kesha Crute, petitioned Kzoo family 1/4 pic.twitter.com/A3RnAGcdbW — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 29, 2023

We first told you back in April that a hiker found a woman in the Al Sabo land preserve in Texas Township.

She was carrying a garbage bag full of clothes and did not have any identification.

The woman, Takai Crute, is now living in Richmond, Virginia with her aunt, Kesha Crute—who, according to MSP, was granted full legal and physical custody of her niece.

Troopers say Takai’s mother, Angela Crute, abandoned her daughter in the woods.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office has since issued a warrant for Angela— fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse/neglect, a misdemeanor.

However, the warrant does not allow police to extradite Angela from Kentucky, where state police say she currently lives.

