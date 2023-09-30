Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

‘Most perfect & heartwarming ending’: State police release update on abandoned vulnerable adult

Takai Crute.jfif
Michigan State Police
Takai Crute.jfif
Posted at 8:29 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 20:29:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Michigan State Police released an update Friday on the vulnerable adult who was found abandoned in the woods in Kalamazoo County.

In a tweet, MSP’s Fifth District said this “heartbreaking story back in April has the most perfect & heartwarming ending.”

We first told you back in April that a hiker found a woman in the Al Sabo land preserve in Texas Township.

She was carrying a garbage bag full of clothes and did not have any identification.

READ MORE: ‘Living Jane Doe’ found in Kalamazoo County identified

The woman, Takai Crute, is now living in Richmond, Virginia with her aunt, Kesha Crute—who, according to MSP, was granted full legal and physical custody of her niece.

Takai Crute.jfif

Troopers say Takai’s mother, Angela Crute, abandoned her daughter in the woods.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office has since issued a warrant for Angela— fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse/neglect, a misdemeanor.

However, the warrant does not allow police to extradite Angela from Kentucky, where state police say she currently lives.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book