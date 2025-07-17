Mosquitos with West Nile Virus detected in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department says it has confirmed the presence of the West Nile virus in Kent County via three mosquito samples. KCHD says each were collected in different ZIP codes within the county: 49507 (Grand Rapids), 49544 (Walker) and 49525 (Plainfield Township).

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, but the 3 samples found in Kent County are the first detected in the US for 2025.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says most people infected with the virus experience no symptoms, but about one in five develop mild, flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, body aches or rashes. WNV could lead to serious neurological complications.

There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV, but the Kent County Health Department says the best way to protect yourself and your family is to follow these tips:

Insect repellent with 10-35% DEET, and always follow label directions.

Wear long sleeves and pants to reduce skin exposure.

Avoid outdoor activities during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are the most active.

Eliminate standing water around your home including bird baths, wading pools, pet bowls and small containers, as this may attract mosquitoes or could be used to give birth to more mosquitoes.

Keep screens & gutters in good repair to prevent mosquitos from entering your home.

KCHD's Mosquito Surveillance team is continuing to monitor local mosquitoes for the West Nile virus, La Crosse virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, Jamestown Canyon virus and St. Louis Encephalitis through late September.

You can learn more about mosquitoes and the diseases they carry by visiting the CDC's website.

