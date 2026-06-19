MARSHALL, Mich. — Local businesses in Marshall are experiencing increased customer traffic as Ford's BlueOval Battery Park begins production with more than 500 southwest Michigan neighbors now employed at the facility.

The Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance (MAEDA) is celebrating the start of production, which marks a new milestone for the project that has become a catalyst for economic growth throughout the region.

Restaurant Business Booms

The Broadway Grille in downtown Marshall says it's seeing some of that growth walk through its doors as the facility continues expanding its workforce.

"It's exciting," said Julie Underhill, a server at the Broadway Grille. For Underhill, the packed dining room means more than just full tables.

"I work this job because I have a daughter that lives in San Francisco and I'm able to go see her," Underhill said. "It provides for me things that I just want, and I don't have to use what I have put away. It's my extra kind of flow cash."

Owner Scott Ladd said he first noticed the impact when construction crews began stopping in while the facility was being built.

"The sales are more consistent, definitely up and increased," Ladd said.

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More than 500 jobs later, BlueOval's impact reaches Marshall businesses

Hiring More Staff, Better Benefits

The restaurant has hired about 20% more staff and can now offer better benefits.

"We're also more consistent with our business and our sales, so we're able to pay our staff a little bit better than we used to," Ladd said.

Focus on Local Workforce

BlueOval Battery Park Michigan CEO Scott Davis said more than 70% of employees hired so far come from Marshall, Albion and Battle Creek. The facility has received over 11,500 job applications and expects to reach 800 employees by the end of the year, eventually planning to expand to 1,700 workers.

"Big focus for us is hiring locally. We want the local talent that brings in team members who are very invested in the community right where they live and where they work," Davis said.

Housing Market Sees Major Growth

The economic impact extends far beyond restaurants. The housing market has seen significant growth, with more than 1,300 new housing units proposed or completed since Ford announced the project in early 2023. Dozens of homes are currently under construction with hundreds more planned over the next few years.

Addressing Community Concerns

The project wasn't without controversy. Throughout its development, some neighbors raised concerns about what a manufacturing facility of this size could bring to the area, including impacts from noise, light and emissions.

Davis, a Marshall resident for about 20 years, said the company is committed to being a good community partner.

"Want to be a good partner, good neighbor, we've supported many of the local community organizations and charity activities," Davis said.

Looking Ahead

Ladd said other food and beverage businesses throughout Marshall have seen similar increases, though some neighbors have noted increased traffic around town.

"I think the future looks pretty bright for the Marshall area and the community," Ladd said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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