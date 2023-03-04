More than 16,000 Consumers Energy customers in the dark following winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 16,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power after winter weather moved through West Michigan Friday evening, dumping heavy snow in some areas.

Snowy in Kalamazoo

Most of the power outages in the viewing area are in Branch County, where more than 2,000 customers are waking up in the dark, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Hillsdale County also saw a number of outages with more than 1,800 customers affected, and more than 700 affected in St. Joseph County.

It comes just over a week after an ice storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, some of which were in the dark for nearly a week.