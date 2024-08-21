More residents to be relocated after a Massive fire destroyed a kentwood senior living facility

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Last week a fire destroyed American House Senior Living in Kentwood, forcing those residents to be relocated. Now the company has decided that all remaining residents will have to be moved.

Fire could be seen shooting through the roof of American House Senior living on the corner of 60th and Eastern in Kentwood. It took the city’s entire fire department to put out the flames. No one was hurt in the fire and all residents were evacuated safely and moved to other locations.

American House announced today that because of the significant damage done to main building, they are going to close the remaining undamaged facility on campus. The say they must do this is because demolition of the damaged structure and the rebuilding will be too disruptive to the remaining residents.

The company says they are in the process of relocating the residents to other American House Communities.

American house president Jeff Floyd said in a statement.

“We understand the impact this decision may have on our residents and our team members, and we are committed to working closely with them throughout the transition.”

The company says the exact cause of the fire has not been determined. They say it started in the attic while a HVAC company was doing maintenance.

