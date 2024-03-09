Monumental Muskegon Lake marina set to open in May

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There's a massive development, including a brand new marina, coming to the shores of Muskegon Lake. It's been in the works for years. And part of Adelaide Pointe is opening as soon as May.

The people responsible for the project say they've tried to construct the project as environmentally conscious as possible, and are also making all the portions of the property that touch water accessible to the public.

Right now, there are a lot of piles of dirt. By July 2024, it's expected to be the fully developed Adelaide Pointe.

“We thought it would be a great place to really increase tourism in Muskegon,” co-owner Emily Leestma said.

The area, once vacant, is soon to be home to 169 boat slips, and dry dock storage for up to 300 boats.

“We’re also building what we’re calling a multipurpose building," Leestma said.

The multipurpose building will be home to a yacht dealership, a restaurant, and host events like weddings.

The project includes the resurrection of Muskegon Brewing Company as the restaurant on the property.

“We thought it’s great to have a marina on the waterfront, but you need options for dining on the waterfront,” Leestma said.

Local brewer Pigeon Hill will make the beer. The Adelaide Pointe staff will take care of cooking and service.

“I had no desire to brew the beer. Plus we have really good brewers here,” Leestma said.

55 condos are being put in, using what's called a "mass timber" technique. Mass timber constructions come pre-drilled and fabricated for things like HVAC and plumbing.

“Mass timber is a carbon-negative building material,” Leestma said.

The marina opens in May, the restaurant, in June, and the rest of the place will be open by July.

“It seems crazy because we’re currently under construction. But because we can go up about a floor a week, the whole entire multi-use building that superstructure with mass timber goes up in about a month,” Leestma said.

The first wedding at Adelaide Pointe is going to be hosted on June 28. The project team is excited to welcome their first bride.

