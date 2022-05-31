Montcalm County woman sentenced for resisting arrest

LANSING, Mich. — A woman who was convicted of embezzling has received additional time in jail for resisting arrest.

In March, Teri Miller, along with her co-defendants, was sentenced for embezzling thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old woman in Montcalm County. Miller had been hired to care for the woman. Without the woman’s consent, Miller accessed the victim’s bank account and used a credit card to obtain cash advances. She was sentenced to 71 months in prison, as well as paying $97,798 in restitution to the victim’s estate.

In April, Miller pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing a police officer, which came from her arrest on the embezzlement charges. She was sentenced to one year incarceration by Judge Ronald J. Schafer.

“Those who attempt to harm law enforcement or evade justice in the course of officers executing their duties will be held accountable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

