Monster Jam returns to Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Big trucks and big fun return to Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids March 22-24.

These athletes and their 12,000 pound monster trucks hit the dirt in a variety of competitions like Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing. With the Arena Series West Champion receiving an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals in SoFi Stadium in Los Anglees on May 18.

This weekend will also feature a Pit Party where ticket-holders can get up close to the Monster Trucks, enjoy family-friendly activities and meet the drivers.

The event starts Friday, March 22 at 7:00 and runs through the weekend.

Tickets can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube