Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages

Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan.

According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected by 1,353 power outages. However, Consumers Energy also reports that 92.3% of customers still have power.

In Grand Haven, wind speeds were reported at 45 mph. Holland reported that wind speeds were at 66 mph and Ottawa reported it at 56 mph. Wind speeds at the Grand Rapids Regional Airport were reported at 58 mph. Kalamazoo reported wind speeds at 53 mph and Portage reported 53 mph. In Jamestown, wind speeds were reported at 56 mph and Vickburg reported 50+ mph winds.

Rhonda Lake Monday's storm damage.

In Kalamazoo, multiple trees are reported as down, and are blocking roads. A church in Kalamazoo was also damaged.

Calhoun reports that multiple trees and power lines are down as a result of the storm. Three Rivers reports that trees are down cross the city.

In Holland, branches are reported down across the city, including the Hope College campus. Trees are also down on Waverly and Chicago Drive. On Butternut Drive, there is a down high voltage line.

