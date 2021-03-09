MLBA reacts to Whitmer vetoing bar and restaurant portion of relief supplemental

LANSING, Mich. — Today Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two COVID-19 relief supplementals, while vetoing several items from the bills.

“The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) has been pushing for property tax, liquor license and food license relief for months,” said MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis. “Our industry has been impacted more than any other industry since the initial shutdown last March and we need this relief.”

Among the vetoed portions was $405 million in relief for business property taxes, unemployment tax aid, liquor license fees and food license fees.

“While our businesses are struggling, the governor and legislature are playing politics,” Ellis said. “Our industry is in a dire situation and we don’t have time to play these games – the hospitality industry needs help now.”

“It’s up to the house, senate and governor to figure this out. Continuing to let the partisan divide hurt our state is unacceptable,” Ellis said. “Every day that goes by without relief, another dozen businesses close their doors for good.”