Mistletoe Market returning to South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — It's time to start making that list and checking it twice. If you're looking for that perfect, local holiday gift. Head to South Haven for the 36th annual Mistletoe Market.

The three week long market will feature things like jewelry, paintings, ceramics and more.

Just like in years past, artists will also be at the market. There will also be pop-up shops.

To kick off the festivities, the South Haven Center of the Arts is hosting a Mistletoe Market preview party on November 18th from 6-8 p.m. It'll be held at the Center of the Arts located at 600 Phoenix St.

Tickets for the party will be $20 for Center of the Arts members and $25 for those who aren't members.

Mistletoe Market starts on November 19 and goes through December 11. It'll be open on Thursdays from 11am-6pm as well as Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-4pm.