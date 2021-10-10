Mistletoe Market opening soon in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Halloween is a few weeks away but after that we start look forward to the holidays which means food, pretty lights and mistletoe's and if you are looking for a mistletoe, the Mistletoe Market in South Haven might have what you need and its opening soon in South Haven.

The market is taking place at the South Haven Center for the Arts. There will be lots of gifts available for the public to purchase but before anyone can make a purchase, event organizers need original craft makers to participate in the event.

If you would like to participate in the event you can fill out the online application. You will need to attach three images of your work. There is a $30 fee to participate.

The market will be open from November 18 through December 12