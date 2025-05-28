MISSING MAN: police search for 78-year-old last seen after release from hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you seen this man? Grand Rapids police are asking the public for help finding Steven Birdsall.
The 78-year-old underwent a procedure at Trinity Health Grand Rapids Hospital. He was discharged Wednesday and his family is unable to locate him.
Birdsall was last seen around 11:15 a.m., heading south on Jefferson Avenue. He may be trying to return to his home on Potter Avenue in Kentwood.
Police say Birdsall may be dealing with memory loss and/or dementia.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Birdsall's whereabouts should call GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube