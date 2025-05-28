Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MISSING MAN: police search for 78-year-old last seen after release from hospital

Birdsall FS2.png
Grand Rapids Police Dept.
Birdsall FS2.png
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you seen this man? Grand Rapids police are asking the public for help finding Steven Birdsall.

The 78-year-old underwent a procedure at Trinity Health Grand Rapids Hospital. He was discharged Wednesday and his family is unable to locate him.

Birdsall was last seen around 11:15 a.m., heading south on Jefferson Avenue. He may be trying to return to his home on Potter Avenue in Kentwood.

Birdsall FS1.png

Police say Birdsall may be dealing with memory loss and/or dementia.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Birdsall's whereabouts should call GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise