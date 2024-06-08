MISSING: Kentwood Police Department reports missing 17-year-old

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department reported a missing 17-year-old after being dispatched to the 3300 block of 36th Street SE near Shaffer Avenue around 4:43 p.m. Saturday.

Cecilia Tedders was reported missing after she left on foot around 2:00 p.m. Saturday and has not been seen since. Tedders is reported to have developmental disabilities and is without her medication.

The Kentwood Police Department press release stated that Tedders is about 5 feet tall with reddish brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing blue jean coverall shorts, a yellow shirt, white tennis shoes, and white socks. She may also be in possession of a brownish plaid backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

