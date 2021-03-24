Menu

Missing child found dead in Mason County drainage ditch

Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 24, 2021
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers found a missing 4-year-old autistic child dead in a drainage ditch Tuesday.

They responded about 4:10 p.m. to a home on West Kinney Road in Summit Township in Mason County, a news release said Wednesday.

Troopers, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and family searched the area and found the child unresponsive in the water-filled drainage ditch near the home.

Life-saving measures were taken before EMS arrived.

The child was transported to the hospital by Life EMS and then to a Grand Rapids hospital by Aero Med, where he was pronounced dead.

MSP’s Hart Post continues to investigate but says the incident doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.

