Minutes of silence held for bailiffs killed during 2016 courthouse shooting

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — The Berrien County Trial Court observed two minutes of silence Friday in remembrance of two bailiffs who were killed in a courthouse shooting.

Ronald Kienzle and Joseph Zangaro were killed during the shooting back in 2016.

Minutes of silence were held at 2:19 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

Today the Berrien County Trial Court will observe two minutes of silence in remembrance of our friends Ronald Kienzle at 2:19pm and Joseph Zangaro at 2:20pm. #NeverForget Photo by Braeden W. pic.twitter.com/J7GJo90IB9 — Berrien County MI (@BerrienCountyMI) July 9, 2021

