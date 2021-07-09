Watch
Minutes of silence held for bailiffs killed during 2016 courthouse shooting

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 16:30:55-04

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — The Berrien County Trial Court observed two minutes of silence Friday in remembrance of two bailiffs who were killed in a courthouse shooting.

Ronald Kienzle and Joseph Zangaro were killed during the shooting back in 2016.

Minutes of silence were held at 2:19 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

