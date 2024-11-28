Mill Creek Tavern gives out over 100 Thanksgiving meals

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Mill Creek Tavern in Comstock Park is normally closed on Thanksgiving. This year, however, they opened their kitchen and prepared Thanksgiving meals for their customers in need.

“We slow-roasted 100 pounds of turkey; we picked them up from a farm in Byron Center. ” said Mill Creek owner Scott Ingersoll.

He started cooking a complete Thanksgiving dinner for people to take home free of charge at 5 Ingersoll said, “We had a bunch of people that mentioned to us that they didn't staff, and I talked about maybe doing 30 meals.”

When word got out, that number quickly climbed to 104 meals.

“Since we opened this place, we really ingrained ourselves into the community. We believe that, if we give back, that the community will receive us. And that's kind of what's happened.” Said Ingersoll.

Even some of his staff thought it was important to volunteer to come in and help.

Mill Creek Tavern Bar Tender Sarah Walker said, “It’s good to give back. You know, it feels, it feels good. There was a time when I was a kid, I was on that side of this. So, it's good to be on this side of it. This time, because I had a big family growing up, we needed it sometimes too.”

Part of Scott’s motto is to make a relentless effort to give back and support.

“We're very fortunate to be here and do what we do. Have a job that we love to do, and it's important that we show the community that it's not just about us, and that we want them to come here and support us, that we are, in fact, engaging and trying to give back as well.” Said Ingersoll.

As people started picking up their meals, Scott and his staff saw the importance of what they were doing.

Ingersoll said, “That's why we're doing this. We, all of us, have everybody in this room has struggled. We've been there, and it's important to us. So, hope you enjoy it and have a happy Thanksgiving.”

Scott wants to make this an annual tradition and increase who they help next year.

