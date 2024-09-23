Miles from ArtPrize, seniors at FHCHS turn parking lot into their own canvas

ADA, Mich. — They could have done without the rain Sunday, but a new tradition was just born at Forrest Hills Central High School.

The practice of painting a parking spot is not unique but for the seniors at FHCHS, for the first time ever, it's a chance to make their spot and this year all their own.

In a world of dress codes, high standards and academic expectations the ability to express yourself can get you a long way, even if this is all about where you come to a stop.

The designs have a wide range, from the clubs they're involved with to a more straight forward message like "Jake Barnes parks here."

Barnes told us, "I think it's a great opportunity for the class to get out here and all work on our own stuff together."

While the creativity of each spot may only live for a year, the connections made will last much longer for a group of kids beginning their last year all together.

"It's just been nice talking with everyone," said Sully Lower. "We've been with each other, some of us, for the past 12 years of our lives,"

Assistant principal John DeStefano says the PTO did a lot of legwork to make this happen.

"Our kids are just so creative, and it's nice because they get to personalize it," he said. "I think this is going to be a tradition that will live for a long time here."

