Michigan's 2021 Roads & Bridges report released: A look at road conditions across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council’s report on 2021 road conditions has been released.

According to the report, 45% of Michigan’s local roads were found to be in poor condition in 2021 while just 20% were in good condition.

Paved federal-aid roads show roads in poor condition fell by 9% from the last year to 33% with 67% of federal-aid roads found to be in good and fair condition. According to the report, that’s the highest percentage in 10 years.

The report notes that paved federal-aid roads are expected to continue to deteriorate, outpacing the potential funding available to maintain the network.

When it comes to bridge conditions in Michigan, the report found that 11.2% are in poor condition. The report states that given the current rate of bridge deterioration, the percent of bridges in poor condition will continue to rise until “significant increases in investment are made.”

The report predicts more than 19% of all bridges are forecasted to be in poor or severe condition by 2033.

Read the full report:

2021 TAMC Roads Bridges Annual Report by WXMI on Scribd

Here’s a look at West Michigan road conditions:

Allegan County

Barry County

Calhoun County

Ionia County

Kalamazoo County

Kent County

Montcalm County

Muskegon County

Newaygo County

Ottawa County

St. Joseph County

Van Buren County

You can look up additional road condition information for Michigan communities online.

