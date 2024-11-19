Michiganders react to Governor Whitmer's free contraceptive program

(WXMI) — Back in October, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state's Take Control of Your Birth Control program, which provides free contraception resources to Michiganders.

Governor Whitmer made the announcement last Wednesday that more than 300 facilities across Michigan would be providing the resources, saying in a statement:

"We are taking action to ensure that all Michiganders have the support they need. Decisions about reproductive health care should be between a woman, her doctor, and her trusted community. In Michigan, we must always protect your fundamental right to control your health and your future.”

Some Michiganders agree with that sentiment.

“Providing birth control and having that available to people, especially free, is amazing,” said Jennifer Whitby, a resident of Grand Rapids. “I think it's very important, especially, you know, being a young woman in Grand Rapids. It's pretty awesome to have that just available and for people that need it.”

The program expands access to contraception, supporting reproductive health with the goal of empowering Michiganders to make informed decisions.

The program has gotten some recognition out in the communities, providing over-the-counter oral birth control pills, emergency contraceptives, condoms and educational resources.

"Even though it's taught in public schools, ... it's not like a main focus,” said Sally Tran, a resident of Grand Rapids. "So the fact that we're able to provide free contraceptives to those who don't really understand how it goes and they get more education about it too."

Sexually transmitted infections education is key now, with rates of gonorrhea and syphilis increasing in Michigan over the past 10 years, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. So having those talks can be important.

“Being able to walk in somewhere and ask questions without being judged is insanely important,” Whitby said. "If you don't have somebody to go talk to, to be able to go talk to somebody about it without feeling judged."

And with the Take Control of you Birth Control program, insurance is not necessary, all provided at no cost by the state while supplies last.

To find the closest facility providing theses resources click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube