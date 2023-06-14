YouTube, TikTok, more platforms added to ProtectMIChild Registry

LANSING, Mich. — June is Internet Safety Month, and state officials wish to remind parents of the free digital protection tools available to safeguard their children from adult advertising online.

The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) says the ProtectMIChild Registry was created in 2005 to prevent certain ads from reaching children on various online platforms.

We’re told Secretary Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel added Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram to the registry's covered platforms in 2021.

YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Twitch were added to the registry this month, according to the state.

“As schools let out for the summer, parents can ensure their kids enjoy their time online protected from inappropriate advertisements,” says Secretary Benson. “The ProtectMIChild Registry empowers parents to take charge against adult content, giving them peace of mind while kids use their phones, tablets, and computers. Adding these new options expands the protection of the registry and helps this resource more effectively respond to our kids’ digital world today.”

The SOS adds the registry keeps ads — such as porn, alcohol tobacco and alcohol — off of children’s emails, texts, social media and video streams.

We’re told children’s personal information will stay safe after they are registered, which lasts three years or until they turn 18. Renew your child's registration for three more years at any time.

Advertising companies will then be obligated to take down registered accounts in less than a month. Marketers who are non-compliant may be fines or otherwise penalized.

Sign up to add your child’s online accounts to the registry via the SOS website.

READ MORE: ProtectMiChild Registry expands to keep children safe from adult ads on social media

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube