You can nominate a woman to be highlighted in one of Hillary Scholten's floor speeches

LANSING, Mich. — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten has announced the opportunity for someone to nominate a special woman to be highlighted in one of her floor speeches.

To nominate someone, individuals can fill out a form here. The form asks for the name of the person you wish to nominate, as well as why you want to highlight her work.

The initiative is part of Women’s History Month. It is celebrated every March, and looks back at the achievements and contributions of women throughout history.

Prior to Women’s History Month, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed March 2-8 as Women’s History Week in 1980. In 1987, Congress passed a law which designated March as National Women’s History month.

